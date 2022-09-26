OXFORD • A Coldwater man is facing a misdemeanor charge following an assault that sent a man to the hospital.
According to the Oxford Police Department, the attack happened shortly after midnight on Sunday, Sept. 18, in the vicinity of Fillmore Avenue. Authorities said the victim was struck one time with a fist and fell to the ground, hitting his head.
A video of the aftermath, which was widely circulated on social media, appears to show an apparently unconscious man laying in the street, bleeding from his ear as people mock him.
On the video, someone can be heard saying, “Don’t come to Fillmore talking high (expletive). You’ll end up like this.” The video shows both the person talking and the man on the ground.
Following the assault, the victim’s roommate came and picked him up and eventually took him to the emergency room at Baptist Memorial Hospital–North Mississippi. The victim was then transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.
Police responded to the hospital on the night of the incident, interviewed witnesses and collected videos recorded by onlookers. Over the next week, police investigators spoke with witnesses, the suspect and the victim regarding the incident.
On Friday, Sept. 23, the victim signed an affidavit against Tyler Wright, 20, of Coldwater, for simple assault. On Sunday, Sept. 25, a full week after the assault, OPD patrol officers located Wright and arrested him.
According to jail records, Wright was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center at 3:47 p.m.
Wright was issued a $487 bond by an Oxford Municipal Court judge and released from jail less than an hour after he arrived.
