OXFORD • The investigation into a series of car burglaries in the Old Taylor Road area has ended with two men being arrested and two juveniles being detained.
Oxford police responded to several auto burglaries in the area of Old Taylor Road on Aug. 17. During the course of the investigation, detectives reviewed doorbell and security cameras and identified Xavian Ivy, 18, of Oxford, as one of the suspects.
Ivy was taken into custody shortly afterward and charged with four counts of auto burglary. Two juveniles were also detained and referred to the Lafayette County Youth Court.
According to law enforcement officials, further investigation revealed evidence that Ivy was also involved with a series of auto burglaries that occurred in July near Old Taylor Road. This led to two additional counts of auto burglary and the sale of a stole firearm.
During Ivy's initial court appearance, a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge set his bond at $30,000.
Information gathered during Ivy's arrest led Oxford police, along with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics, to execute a search warrant on a residence in the 300 block of Cotton Creek Cove.
Preston Phillips, 24, of Water Valley, was subsequently arrested and charged with cyberstalking, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon, and felony possession of marijuana.
During his initial appearance, a Lafayette County Justice Court judge set Phillips' bond at $40,000. There is also a hold placed on him by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
