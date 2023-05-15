OXFORD – An Oxford podiatrist must pay $850,000 in restitution and serve two years inside a federal prison for his role in a scheme to defraud Medicare and TRICARE.
Dr. Marion Shaun Lund, 53, of Taylor, pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud for prescribing and dispensing medically unnecessary foot bath medications and for ordering medically unnecessary testing of toenails in exchange for kickbacks and bribes.
During his sentencing hearing in federal court on Monday morning in Oxford, Lund apologized to the court, his wife, his children, his friends and his patients. He said his wife warned him to not trust the people who later became co-defendants in a case that brought down three Oxford podiatrists.
He noted that closing his practice will leave patients without a local podiatrist.
“My lack of integrity might actually lead to the loss of life and limb for my patients,” Lund said. "I am solely responsible, and it was inexcusable behavior. I regret every choice and action that led me here today. I am eager to pay my debt and will do so willingly and with honor.”
In sentencing, Senior District Judge Glen Davidson halved the recommended prison time of 46 to 57 months, saying that he took into account Lund’s charitable history, his service to the community and the fact this was a non-violent crime.
“He has no criminal history and has shown remorse,” Judge Davidson said. “Imposing a sentence outside the guideline system would better achieve the purpose of sentencing.”
The judge also gave Lund four months to get his three children back in school and finish the process of closing and liquidating the assets of his medical practice.
“Thank you, your honor,” Lund said to the judge when given until Sept. 11 to self-report to prison.
Judge Davidson ordered Lund to report to the U.S. Probation Office for the next four months. When he completes the prison sentence, Lund will be placed on three years of supervised release.
Lund owned a podiatry clinic with an in-house pharmacy. According to court documents, as part of a kickback scheme, Lund routinely wrote prescriptions for unnecessary treatments in order to maximize reimbursements from Medicare, TRICARE, and other health care benefit programs. He also sent toenail clippings and wound cultures to a lab for diagnostic testing.
From April 2020 through March 2022, Lund caused the submission of over $1.4 million in unnecessary claims. In exchange for his prescriptions and orders, Lund was paid cash kickbacks.
Lund is the fourth defendant to plead guilty and be sentenced as part of the scheme.
Logan Hunter Power was a sales representative working for several pharmaceutical and medical supply companies. According to prosecutors, he convinced three Oxford podiatrists — Lund, Dr. Jared Lee Spicer and Dr. Carey “Craig” Williams — to take part the fraud and kickback scheme.
In October 2021, Power pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and to pay and receive kickbacks. In October 2022, he was sentenced to 25 months in prison and to pay $2.95 million in restitution. He is currently incarcerated in a Montgomery, Alabama, federal facility.
Spicer pleaded guilty in August 2022 to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. In February, he was sentenced to three years probation and restitution of $301,871.
Williams, who shared the building with Lund, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud last fall. In March, he was sentenced to 42 months in prisons, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $5.56 million in restitution. He reported to a federal facility in Birmingham in April.
Williams is currently in a minimum-security federal prison camp in Pensacola, Florida.
