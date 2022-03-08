OXFORD • Two men were drag racing early Sunday morning in Oxford when one of their vehicles plowed into a minivan, killing an unborn child. The driver has been charged with the death.
Oxford police responded to a wreck on West Jackson Avenue in the area of McDonald's at 3:12 a.m. on Sunday. According to police, two Panola County men were drag racing down the city street when the silver Chevrolet Camaro driven by Meko Lamar, 19, of Como, collided with a Dodge Caravan.
The female driver of the minivan had to be extricated by the Oxford Fire Department. She was carried to Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi with life-threatening injuries. Her unborn child was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The drive was airlifted to the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, where she remains in critical condition.
Lamar was also carried to the Oxford hospital with moderate injuries. He was released from the hospital Tuesday and charged with homicide of an unborn child while in the commission of a misdemeanor and drag racing.
The other drag racer, Tyler Hammond, 19, of Como, fled the scene of the crime following the wreck. He was later arrested and charged with felony fleeing and drag racing.
Lamar and Hammond were both taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for their initial bond hearing where Lamar was issued a $150,000 bond. Hammond's bond was set at $50,000.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and the current charges could be upgraded or additional charges field.