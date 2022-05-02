featured Oxford drunk driver arrested after hitting pedestrian By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email May 2, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brown Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OXFORD • A Lafayette County man has been charged with aggravated DUI after he reportedly left the road and ran over a pedestrian early Sunday morning.Oxford police responded to South Lamar just south of Belk Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, May 1, for a report of a vehicle versus a pedestrian wreck.The victim was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi and later airlifted to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee. He is currently listed in stable condition.Officers talking to the driver suspected that he was under the influence. The evidence at the scene showed that the driver left the road and hit the victim while they were walking in the grass.After a driving under the influence investigation was completed, Samuel Jared Brown, 24, of Oxford was arrested and charged with aggravated DUI and open container.During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $25,000. william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oxford Pedestrian Crime Criminal Law Law Drunk Driver Driving Under The Influence Lafayette County Victim Samuel Jared Brown William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Watch this adorable toddler steal the show at his parents' wedding CNN legal analyst: Georgia grand jury will want to hear from Raffensperger in Trump probe (PKG) CONSUMER WATCH: HOW TO SAVE ON PERSONAL TECH Grand jury selected in Georgia probe of Trump. Now what? Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters