OXFORD • The man accused of running over two Ole Miss students early Sunday morning, killing one and critically injuring the other, is being held on a $1 million bond.
Seth Garron Rokitka, 24, of Collierville, Tennessee, was taken into custody on Monday morning and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center at 8:47 a.m. During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, Rokitka was charged with manslaughter, aggravated driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury. Bond was set at $1 million.
Police say his passenger, Tristan Holland, 18, of Collierville, was taken into custody in Shelby County, Tennessee, on Sunday evening at around 9 p.m., about eight hours after Oxford police released surveillance camera images of two persons of interest and their truck. Holland was charged with accessory after the fact and remains incarcerated in the Shelby County Jail, pending extradition to Mississippi.
Oxford police responded Sunday, Oct. 16, around 1:15 a.m. to the parking lot behind Oxford City Hall. Passersby reported through 911 calls that two people had been injured. First responders from the Oxford police and fire departments responded almost immediately and began tending to the two victims.
The victims were transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi in Oxford. University of Mississippi Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce identified the victims as Walker Fielder, a junior from Madison; and Blanche Williamson, a sophomore from Raleigh, North Carolina. Fielder died from his injuries. Williamson suffered critical injuries and was eventually transferred to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee.
Police have not released any details of the incident, which led to wild speculation on social media. In a press release late Monday, police tried to dispel some of the rumors.
According to Lt. Hildon Sessums, Rokitka and Holland had no prior interactions with either victim prior to allegedly striking them with his truck. There were no fights or alterations and their paths did not cross. In fact, the suspects and the victims were at separate establishments the entire night. Rokitka and Holland did not render aid or call 911 even though they knew what they had just done.
Rokitka’s truck was found wrecked in Marshall County. It has been recovered and impounded.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Oxford police at 662-232-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8799.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.