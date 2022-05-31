Oxford man arrested for sexual battery By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email May 31, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Matthew Wheelock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OXFORD • A Lafayette County man was charged with a mid-May sexual assault.The victim went the Oxford Police Department and filed a sexual assault report on May 13. After investigating the crime, Matthew Wheelock, 25, of Oxford, was charged with sexual battery.Wheelock was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $15,000 bond. He has since posted band and has been released. william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News EXTREME SUMMER HEAT COULD MEAN ENERGY EMERGENCIES How extreme weather could cause the US power grid to buckle FAMILIES BEGIN BURYING VICTIMS OF ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ATTACK 'I had to lie to him': What mom told son before sending him to school Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters