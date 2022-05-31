Matthew Wheelock

OXFORD • A Lafayette County man was charged with a mid-May sexual assault.

The victim went the Oxford Police Department and filed a sexual assault report on May 13. After investigating the crime, Matthew Wheelock, 25, of Oxford, was charged with sexual battery.

Wheelock was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $15,000 bond. He has since posted band and has been released.

