OXFORD - A Lafayette County man was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a minor.
The Oxford Police Department received a report of a sexual assault of a minor on Wednesday, July 15.
Through an investigation, police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Melvin Bailey of Oxford. Bailey was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of Enticement of a Child to Meet for Sexual Purposes.
Bailey is currently out on a previous felony bond, which will be revoked. He will be held at the Lafayette County Detention Center.