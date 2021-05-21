OXFORD - A Lafayette County man was arrested Monday and charged with stealing a tractor.
Oxford police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Old Taylor Road May 17 for the theft of a tractor. Officers located the tractor in question in a nearby parking lot and made contact with Matthew Hancock, 38, of Oxford.
After further investigation, Hancock was arrested, charged with grand larceny and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center. A Lafayette County Justice Court judge set his bond at $10,000, but he will not be getting out soon, because the Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on him.