OXFORD - A Cleveland woman was struck by a car and killed Monday afternoon in Oxford.
Oxford police responded to the the Marathon gas station at 1455 South Lamar Boulevard June 7 at 1:10 p.m. for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot. When first responders arrived, they found Janie Allen Bradley, 82, of Cleveland, deceased.
Oxford police spokesman Breck Jones said The driver remained on scene and was cooperative with law enforcement.
This remains an ongoing investigation and police hope to release more information at a later time.