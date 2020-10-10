OXFORD • The Oxford Police Department in a social media post on Saturday urged people to be on the lookout for a teenager that ran away from the Stone Water Recovery Center in Lafayette County on Friday night.
Law enforcement officials said that the teenager was last seen around 7 p.m. on Friday night in downtown Oxford. The social media post described him as a white male.
For more information on the teenager visit the Oxford Police Department’s Facebook page, and if you have any information related to the missing teen, call the police department at (662) 232-2400.