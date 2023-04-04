Oxford police arrest man for embezzlement By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Apr 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Gandy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OXFORD – A former employee of a west Oxford business has been charged with embezzlement.Oxford police were called March 31 to a reported theft by a former employee at a business in the 2600 block of West Oxford Loop for a theft report about a former employee.After a brief investigation, Jeffrey Gandy, 54, of the Paris community, was arrested and charged with embezzlement.He was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center and ordered held on a $5,000 bond. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you