OXFORD – Four out-of-state men have been arrested by the Oxford Police Department in connection with a check fraud ring that hit multiple banks.
A local bank reported to Oxford police on April 13 that a group of individuals attempted to cash fraudulent checks. Thanks to a tip from the public, officers were able to identify and pull over the suspect vehicle on a traffic stop. The investigation determined the four men in the car had been to multiple banks and all four were arrested.
Joshua Wray, 36, of Memphis, Tennessee, was charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime, one count of uttering forgery and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Wray was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and was issued a $20,000 bond.
Royal Turner, 39, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and three counts of uttering forgery. Turner’s bond was set at $15,000.
Darion Jordan, 32 of Brookhaven, Georgia; and Trevon Vanyo, 26 of Kennesaw, Georgia; were each charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime. During their initial appearances in Lafayette County Justice Court, a judge set their bonds at $10,000 apiece.
“This was a great collaborative effort between our community and law enforcement to get these individuals into custody,” said Police Chief Jeff McCutchen.
