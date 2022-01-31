OXFORD • A Sherman man has been arrested in connection with an Oxford shooting from more than two years ago.
Antwon Geter, 22, of Sherman, fled the state shortly after he was identified as a suspect in a December 2019 shooting. He was later apprehended in Tennessee on unrelated charges and eventually sent to prison.
Oxford had to wait for those criminal charges to make their way through the Tennessee court system before he could be returned to Mississippi to face charges. Geter was transported back to Oxford Jan. 28 to face burglary-home invasion and armed robbery charges. His bond has not been set.
Oxford police responded to the 1000 block of Chickasaw Drive on Dec. 16, 2019, for an altercation. When they arrived, they discovered multiple shots had been fired during a home invasion that included a brawl and left several injured, including a person with a gunshot to the chest.
Witnesses pointed out one of the attackers at the scene, and Jalen Foote, 20, of Hazel Crest, Illinois, was arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault. The next day, investigators tied Joshua Woods, 21, of New Albany, to the crime. He was taken into custody Wednesday by New Albany police.
Both men were charged with home invasion and aggravated assault. During their initial appearances, bond was set at $250,000 apiece.