Jesse Dean

Dean

OXFORD • A Lafayette County man has been charged with a Saturday shooting at an Oxford business.

Oxford police responded to a business in the 2200 block of Jackson Avenue for reported gunshots on July 9. The investigation led to the arrest of Jesse Dean, 22, of Lafayette County.

During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, Dean was formally charged with drive-by shooting and the judge set his bond at $40,000.

