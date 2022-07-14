Oxford police charge man with drive-by shooting By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Jul 14, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dean Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OXFORD • A Lafayette County man has been charged with a Saturday shooting at an Oxford business.Oxford police responded to a business in the 2200 block of Jackson Avenue for reported gunshots on July 9. The investigation led to the arrest of Jesse Dean, 22, of Lafayette County.During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, Dean was formally charged with drive-by shooting and the judge set his bond at $40,000. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jesse Dean Lafayette County Police Law Criminal Law Judge Oxford Drive-by Shooting Investigation William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Butte veterans recognized with the 2021 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation Fraud scams targeting Montana Credit Union members Manufacturing leaders: American businesses face major issues due to inflationary pressure Men Often Die Before Women, and the Y Chromosome May Be to Blame Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters