Oxford police charge man with rape, kidnapping By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Apr 25, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Michael Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OXFORD – A Lafayette County man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly held a person against their will and sexually assaulted them.Oxford police responded to the Courthouse Square April 12 to take a report from a person needing assistance. The person stated that a male had sexually assaulted them.A detective was notified, an investigation ensued and John Scott Michael, 52, of Oxford, was arrested April 24 and charged with kidnapping and sexual battery.During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, a judge set his bond at $50,000. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you