OXFORD - The Oxford Police Department released a composite sketch of a person of interest in connection to a sexual assault that happened on Saturday.
Oxford Police Department PIO Breck Jones said officers were called to the 2100 block of Old Taylor Road around 2:55 a.m. for a report of a sexual assault.
Investigators were called to the scene and determined the person entered the home through an unlocked window.
The victim described her assailant as a light-skinned black male.
If you think you recognize this individual, contact Cpl. Mark Hodges or Sgt. Shane Fortner at (662)-232-2400 or Lafayette County Crime Stoppers at (662)-234-7477.