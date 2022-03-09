OXFORD • Oxford bar patrons worried that someone might have slipped a date rape drug into their drink now have a way to check.
The Oxford Police Department in partnership with the Associated Student Body will distribute coasters that will allow individuals to test their drinks to have peace of mind.
“We’re so proud of this partnership with ASB,” said Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen. “This is an exciting next step to go along with Safe Ride on campus and future safety precautions that will be put into action going forward. Safety for our downtown district patrons, and Oxford as a whole, is our number one priority at the Oxford Police Department.”
The two groups looked into different safety precautions being taken around the country and found one they determined to be particularly effective. OPD and ASB will provide drink coasters having two tests designed to detect Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (GHB) and and Ketamine, two of the most common chemicals found in spiked drinks.
Each coaster contains two tests. The individual places a couple of drops of their drink on the two dots, rub them slightly. If the spots change color when they dry, the chemicals are present in a high enough concentration to impair the person's abilities.
OPD spokesman Breck Jones said the test provides instructions on how to conduct the test and what to do if the test comes back positive. The coasters also provide the telephone numbers of the Oxford Police Department and the victim coordinator.
These tests will be distributed in multiple ways throughout Oxford and on the University of Mississippi Oxford campus. Police will distribute them to businesses in the downtown district, have the coasters available at the OPD Safe Site tent located across the street from the 11th Street Alley and Funky’s, and any business that serves alcoholic drinks. ASB will distribute these coasters on campus.
If anyone ever feels unsafe or finds that their drink has been tampered with, call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or go to the OPD Safe Site tent and speak to an officer.