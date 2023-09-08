Oxford woman charged with child endangerment By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 8, 2023 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Gibson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OXFORD – A Lafayette County woman is facing felony child abuse charges following an Oxford Police Department investigation.Oxford police were contacted by Child Protective Services regarding a case they were working. After investigation, Mary Gibson, 38, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with child endangerment.During her initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, a judge set bond at $10,000. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Crime Law Police Security And Public Safety William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you