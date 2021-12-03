OXFORD • A Lafayette county woman has been charged with manslaughter after her infant daughter died of a drug overdose.
Oxford police responded to an anchorage Road apartment complex for an unresponsive infant on Sept. 15. The child was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.
The autopsy conducted by the Mississippi Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death as fentanyl toxicity. Based of the autopsy findings, the Oxford Police Department investigation lead to an arrest warrant being issued for culpable negligence manslaughter for the mother, Ebonee White, 31, of Oxford.
She was arrested Dec. 2. During her initial appearance, Lafayette County Justice Court Judge Mickey Avent, set her bond at $100,000 bond. She was booked into the Lafayette County Jail Thursday night and remained there Friday afternoon.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times stronger than morphine. The manmade drug can be absorbed through the skin and often causes accidental overdoses.
Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said this case highlights why law enforcement has urged our community to stay away from this drug.
"Fentanyl has claimed the lives of too many community members. We must continue our efforts to combat the access and distribution of fentanyl on our streets," McCutchen said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to every family member that has lost a loved one to Fentanyl.”