TUPELO – A Palmetto community woman is facing up to five years in jail after she allegedly pulled a knife and threatened a Head Start teacher Tuesday morning.
Jasmine Gross, 28, of Kings Highway, Tupelo, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with simple assault on a school official. The charge is listed in state law in same section as assault on a law enforcement officer. If convicted, she could face up to 5 years in a state prison and/or up to a $1,000 fine.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said the incident began April 18 at the Verona School campus, which also houses the Lee County Head Start. The school resource officer, who is a certified Lee County deputy sheriff, was directing traffic in the car rider line when she was notified at 7:46 a.m. that a teacher had been in an altercation with Gross.
Two minutes later, the SRO got to the Head Start building and the teacher said Gross was “acting foolish.”
“At that time, it was only reported as a verbal altercation,” Johnson said.
The officer walked back outside and talked to Gross, who was sitting in her car. Gross told the officer she just wanted to pick up her child and leave. The SRO and a Head Start employee escorted the child to Gross’ car and they drove away.
“At no time was the school resource officer advised of a weapon or any type of physical altercation, therefore the person of interest was allowed to leave,” Johnson said.
It was only when the SRO sat down with the teacher around 7:55 a.m. to get all the information to fill out the report that it was revealed that Gross had pulled some sort of knife on the teacher during the altercation.
“It was even mentioned that a Head Start teacher was wrestling the suspect to the car,” Johnson said.
At that point, the officer realized it was much more than just an altercation. Johnson said the teacher was escorted to Lee County Justice Court in Tupelo. The teacher explained the incident to a judge and filed an affidavit. The court then issued an arrest warrant charging her with simple assault on a school official.
While Gross has a Tupelo address, she actually lives about a mile outside of Lee County. The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest of Gross.
According to the docket book, Gross was booked into the Lee County Jail at 12:39 p.m. She was released on a $25,000 the same day, just before 8 p.m.
