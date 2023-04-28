ABERDEEN – A federal lawsuit filed earlier this month claims that Booneville mayor Chris Lindley unlawfully arrested then “physically assaulted and battered” a 17-year-old male juvenile at a city park last spring.
The lawsuit, filed by now 18-year-old victim Zion Young in U.S. District Court, seeks a total of $1.5 million in compensatory and punitive damages from Lindley and the city of Booneville.
This civil action is based on incidents that happened on April 11, 2022, at Swift Park, formerly known as Westside Park.
According to the lawsuit, Young rode his dirt bike to the park and stopped at a field where friends were practicing football. At some point, Lindley walked up to the youths and started recording them with his cell phone.
When the mayor asked about the motorcycle, Young said it was his, and he would move it. Young put on his helmet and got ready to leave when Lindley, according to the complaint, “told him he was not going anywhere and violently pushed (Young) off his bike. (The mayor) immediately ripped (Young’s) helmet off his head and hit him on the back of the head three times.”
The lawsuit, filed by Jackson-based attorney Bruce Burton, says Young hurt his right wrist when he was pushed over, and he started suffering severe headaches immediately after the physical assault.
“The unlawful and unprovoked assault by the defendant (Lindley) … was embarrassing and humiliating to the plaintiff (Young),” the complaint says.
Young and his attorney argue that in addition to the assault, by preventing Young from leaving, Lindley unlawfully arrested Young and denied him due process, violating both state and federal laws. They are asking for $500,000 in compensatory damages, $1 million in punitive damages, plus court costs and attorney fees.
Neither Mayor Lindley nor Booneville city attorney Daniel Tucker responded to calls for comment.
The case has been assigned to District Judge Sharion Aycock.
The same incident at the park last spring also brought criminal charges against Lindley. Young’s family charged him with simple assault. The mayor was arrested on the misdemeanor charge and booked into the Prentiss County Jail April 26 and released on a $3,000 bond six minutes later.
When Prentiss County court officials recused themselves from the case, a justice court judge and prosecutor were brought in from Lee County to handle the court case last November. Lindley was found guilty and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.
Two aldermen called for Lindley to step down after the conviction. When he refused, the board of aldermen docked his pay, reducing it from $62,000 to $40,000 per year, and placed him on a probationary period. Three months later, the board restored his pay.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.