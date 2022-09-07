TUPELO • The Natchez Trace Parkway rangers teamed up with state and local law enforcement agencies over the Labor Day weekend in an effort to make the national park safer for visitors.
Over the four-day holiday weekend, rangers conducted a series of traffic safety checkpoints, spanning almost 100 miles – from Attala County to Lee County. The checkpoints resulted in 10 arrests for impaired driving.
According to information provided by the Natchez Trace Parkway, four separate checkpoints screened around 435 vehicles. In addition to the 10 impaired driving arrests, rangers issued 26 citations and 42 warnings. One person faces felony charges for the possession of controlled substances.
In a release, NTP Chief Ranger Prashant Lotwala said he appreciates the efforts of the numerous local agencies that assisted with the operation.
“The level of cooperation I saw was impressive and a model for future efforts to keep the motoring public safe," Lotwala said. "I want to thank both the D and F Troops of the Mississippi Highway Patrol, as well as the Attala County Sheriff’s Office and Kosciusko Police Department for their support.”
With the success of the operation, motorists along the entire length of the 444-mile parkway should expect to see more checkpoints in the future.
“Based on what we’ve seen, impaired drivers, especially those under the influence of drugs, continue to be a problem,” said District Ranger John Hearne. “Expect to see more checkpoints and an increased level of patrol activity along the Parkway as we work to keep the park safe for everyone.”
Lotwala said efforts such as these checkpoints are intended to save lives and improve traffic safety. They do not generate revenue for Natchez Trace Parkway.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.