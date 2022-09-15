TUPELO – Okolona School Superintendent Paul Moton pleaded no contest last week to an August 2021 drunk driving charge when he worked for Tupelo schools and has appealed the case to a higher court.
According to Tupelo Municipal Court records, Moton entered a plea of no contest, or "nolo contendre," to the driving under the influence charge on Sept. 7. While a no contest plea has the immediate effects of a guilty plea, it allows Moton to accept the DUI conviction without the factual admission of guilt.
The appeal is scheduled to be heard Dec. 14 at 9:30 a.m. by Judge James Moore. Moton is represented by Mark Nichols, a Tupelo-based attorney who refers to himself in advertising as “Mr. DUI Tupelo.”
Moton has worked for the Okolona Municipal Separate School District for about nine months, first as an academic coach and later as chief academic officer. The district hired him as superintendent in early August, and the school board was aware of the DUI case still going through the criminal justice system.
“We talked about it (during the hiring process), and it is nothing that hinders him from doing his job,” Okolona school board president Kinard Moore said Thursday. “It is not a felony. It doesn’t violate his (teaching) certificate.”
After the previous superintendent left in May for a similar job with the North Panola School District, Okolona officials began the search for potential candidates for the job.
“He was still one of the top candidates to lead our district according to (our search),” Moore said. “We hired him on his resume and his character. He was open, and we knew about this. He admitted he had a flaw, and he is trying to correct it.”
Just more than a year ago, Moton worked in the central office of the Tupelo Public School District as the director of Educational Enhancement and Innovative Design. In August 2021, he was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department for drunk driving during school hours.
Moton admitted he was impaired and told the officer he had been drinking hand sanitizer. Fearing it contained poisonous methanol, police sent Moton to the hospital for observation instead of to the jail where he would have been photographed and fingerprinted. He was issued a citation for driving under the influence, which is standard practice dealing with impaired drivers who are taken to the hospital.
Following the arrest, TPSD put Moton on leave. He resigned from the school district in November 2021.
Last fall, Moton pleaded no contest in city court and appealed the case to county court.
During the appeal in May, Moton was ready to plead guilty to the charge as part of a non-adjudication agreement. The option would allow the charge to legally disappear, and the misdemeanor conviction would not appear on his record.
But since Moton has a commercial driver’s license so he can drive a bus, he is not eligible for non-adjudication. The same exclusion in the state law will also prevent a DUI conviction from being expunged after five years.
The appeal four months ago ended before Moton had to enter a plea. The case was thrown out on a technicality. The officer who witnessed the ticket failed to include his title with his signature, making the original ticket invalid.
Tupelo police reissued the ticket. The case was originally scheduled to be heard in city court in November.
