Paul Moton

Paul Moton is superintendent of Okolona Municipal Separate School District.

 Courtesy: Okolona Municipal School District

TUPELO – Okolona School Superintendent Paul Moton pleaded no contest last week to an August 2021 drunk driving charge when he worked for Tupelo schools and has appealed the case to a higher court.

william.moore@djournal.com

