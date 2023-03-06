TUPELO – The Tupelo Police Department has detained a person of interest in connection with an early morning shooting near Crosstown that left one dead Sunday.
Tupelo police responded to Cheers at 205 North Gloster Street around 2 a.m. on March 5 for a reported gunshot victim. The responding officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot and began rendering aid.
The victim was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room, where he later died. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Montavious Clifton, 30, of Tupelo.
The body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl for autopsy.
Conflicting witness statements about the shooter caused initial delays in the investigation. Monday afternoon, police spokesman Maj. Chuck McDougald said they had detained a person of interest.
Investigators spent a good portion of Sunday reviewing available evidence and interviewing witnesses. Officers continued to review citizen tips, videos and conduct witness interviews Monday.
McDougald said more information will be released when appropriate.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS or TPD at tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or call 662-841-6491.
