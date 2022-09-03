UPDATE (11:11 a.m.):
According to the FAA, the pilot was the only subject on the plane. The FAA is coordinating with local law enforcement and will investigate the incident.
UPDATE (10:36 a.m.):
The Tupelo Police Department will hold a press conference around noon.
UPDATE (10:35 a.m.):
The Benton County Sheriff's Department has taken Patterson into custody.
UPDATE (10:23 a.m.):
Multiple sources have confirmed the plane is down in Ashland. The pilot, Cory Patterson, is alive. The status of the plane is unknown.
UPDATE (9:43 a.m.):
Multiple law enforcement, airport and local authorities have identified the subject as Cory Patterson of Shannon.
Patterson is a 2011 Tupelo High School graduate.
A Cory Patterson believed to be the suspect posted on Facebook Saturday morning, "Sorry everyone. Never actually wanted to hurt anyone. I love my parents and sister this isn't your fault. Goodbye."
UPDATE (9:37 a.m.):
The plane is lingering west of Tippah County lake, just north of Ripley.
UPDATE (9:23 a.m.):
A communications official with the FBI's Jackson field office said, "The FBI, in accordance with our state and local partners, are aware of the situation. This is an active and ongoing matter. We will provide additional information as we have it."
UPDATE (9:19 a.m.):
A spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said that the Mississippi Bureau of Information is on the scene to assist local and federal authorities.
UPDATE (9:14 a.m.):
Officials are now saying that the pilot of the plane is not an employee of the Tupelo Regional Airport, but may work for a Fixed Based Operator that leases space at the Tupelo airport.
UPDATE (9:07 a.m.):
The plane is currently flying over a rural area in Hickory Flat and law enforcement have converged on that area.
UPDATE (8:44 a.m.):
The plane is now reported to be airborne north of Tupelo in the Benton, Union County area.
Local, State and Federal authorities are continuing to monitor this dangerous situation.
UPDATE (8:42 a.m.):
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is aware of the situation and is monitoring it closely.
UPDATE (8:39 a.m.):
The plane is now located Northwest of New Albany, flying in that general direction from Tupelo.
UPDATE (8:21 a.m.):
Police have reopened roads in west Tupelo around the airport as the threat has shifted away from this area, at least temporarily.
UPDATE (8:12 a.m.):
An airport personnel with knowledge of the matter said that the plane has currently left Tupelo's airspace, but that could change within moments.
Law enforcement on the scene said the pilot is now flying near the Toyota plant in Blue Springs.
UPDATE (7:58 a.m.):
Here's what we know about the plane:
Model: 1987 Beech C90A (Fixed wing multi-engine — 9 seats / 2 engines)
Owner: Southeast Aviation, LLC | Oxford, MS, US
Serial number: LJ-1156
Fuel capacity: 3,149 pounds (at least five hours of fuel at max speed)
Police approximate that the plane took off between 5-5:30 a.m.
UPDATE (7:56 a.m.):
Police are closing all roads on the west side of Tupelo.
Original Story:
Police are working to keep the public safe after the pilot of an airplane flying over Tupelo phoned in a threat early this morning.
At approximately 5 a.m. on Sept. 3, the pilot made contact with E911 and threatened to intentionally crash into Walmart on West Main Street.
The Tupelo Police Department has worked with Walmart and nearby the Dodge's convenience store to evacuate customers and disperse those people as practically as possible. TPD has also been in talking directly with the pilot.
According to law enforcement, the plane is believed to be stolen.
The situation is ongoing as TPD and all Emergency Services remain alert.
Citizens are asked to avoid that area until the all clear is given. With the mobility of an airplane, the danger zone for this type of incident is much larger than Tupelo.
More information will be released when it's available.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.