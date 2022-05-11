TUPELO • With the help of the public and other agencies, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department have been able to identify one of two people suspected of scamming a man out of $15,000.
Authorities are now looking for Harold Stephen Dykes, who was identified with the assistance of the Olive Branch and Corinth police departments. Dykes currently has two active felony warrants with the Tupelo Police Department and is also wanted by other agencies.
The male victim said he was in parking lot of Ollie’s on May 3 on Barnes Crossing Road when a heavyset Black woman approached him and displayed a large amount of money. An elderly white male with a briefcase — believed to be Dykes — then approached both of them.
The two suspects convinced the victim to take them to a nearby bank where the victim withdrew money in an attempt to show the suspects how they would be able to withdraw money if they were to deposit it into a bank. The victim then took the two suspects to a restaurant and soon discovered that his money was missing.
It was later discovered that the bag that was in possession of the female suspect contained a roll of toilet paper.
The suspects are believed to have committed this crime in Tupelo before and also in the Corinth area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477).