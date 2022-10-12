TUPELO • Before the end of the year, 48 officers from across Northeast Mississippi will have brand new protective vests, thanks to a law enforcement support group.
Since 2015, the Wives of Warriors has provided new, custom-fitted body armor to more than 200 officers across a 16-county region. The proceeds come from a 5K run held each May.
“We are going to be able to provide 48 vests this year, but there is still a great need for more,” said Elizabeth Strickland, president of the support group for the spouses of law enforcement officers. “That is the most we have been able to provide in one year.”
The light-hearted challenge between Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka and Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson helped draw attention, runners and donations to this year’s run. In the competition to see who could have the biggest team, the sheriff ended up recruiting 148 runners, including Quaka’s wife. The chief could only muster 100, and was forced to wear a Mississippi State University shirt all day.
“We have already had other departments saying they will join in next year,” Strickland said. “They all want to compete for the biggest team banner next year.”
Proceeds from this year’s run will provide new body armor for officers at 16 sheriff’s offices, 31 police departments and Itawamba Community College.
Officers who will receive vests traveled to the Tupelo Police Department on Wednesday to get measured by Terry Dahlem of Mid-South Uniforms. Each vest is custom made to fit the individual, not only to make it comfortable but also to ensure maximum coverage by the protective panels.
The ballistic material in protective vests has a lifespan of five years. Over that time period, an officer can change size. Tarvis Davis has been with the Baldwyn Police Department for nine years. In the six or so since he got his vest, he has lost a lot of weight and has to cinch it up as tight as it can, but it still is loose.
“Having one that fits properly is very important because you never know when you are going to need it,” Davis said. “I have seen videos where guys got shot because the vest didn’t fit properly.”
This year, the group was able to upgrade to a Safari Land Threat Level 2 vest. The $700 vests are designed so they can go in all types of carriers. The body armor can be used under the uniform, over the uniform or in the new style where it is part of the uniform. It will take about six weeks for the vests to be made and delivered to the support group.
“One woman who came to be fitted was so thankful, she hugged me,” Strickland said. “She is the only female officer in the department. This will not only save her department money, it will also keep her safe on the streets.”
While the price of one vest will not mean much to a large department, the purse strings are tight for small departments that are often forced to have officers wearing vests that are old, ill-fitting or out of date.
Strickland said the donation of one vest actually helped one recipient department get back on budget this year.
After the pandemic forced the 2021 race to go virtual, the sixth Blessed Are the Peacemakers 5K run stepped off in May in downtown Tupelo.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.