PONTOTOC – A Pontotoc man has been sentenced to serve 40 years in state prison for sexually assaulting a young boy.

Following a three-day trial in February, a Pontotoc County jury found Alan Charles Baucom, 37, guilty of the sexual battery of a child under 14 and two counts of fondling on Feb. 24.

On Wednesday, Circuit Judge Chip Mills sentenced Baucom to serve 40 years day for day.

District Attorney John Weddle said that under Mississippi law, Baucom is not eligible for parole or early release.

By WILLIAM MOORE
Daily Journal
Mar 9, 2023