BOONEVILLE • A Prentiss County couple and an Itawamba County man have been charged with breaking into a Marietta residence.
A County Road 4050 Marietta resident reported on Jan. 31 that their house had been burglarized. Witnesses were able to give investigators a description of the suspects' vehicle. And authorities were very familiar with that vehicle, leading to arrests
The investigation led to the arrest of Michael Wayne Riddle, 39, of Booneville; Melonie Carol Riddle, 40, of Booneville; and Bart Jason Tittle, 46, of Fulton. All three were charged with the burglary of a dwelling. During their initial appearances, Prentiss County Justice Court Judge Kimi Kitchens set each bond at $25,000.
"This investigation is a prime example of how we as citizens can play an important role in deterring crime and solving of crimes by simply being observant and then reporting what they saw," said Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar. "The Sheriff's Department encourages citizens to be vigilant in their neighborhoods and communities and watch for strange or suspicious behavior and report it."
At the time of his arrest, Tittle was already under the supervision of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, so a hold was placed on him.
Most of the stolen items were recovered when authorities searched the Riddles' County Road 2230 residence. At the same time, multiple drugs were discovered, leading Michael Riddle and Melonie Riddle also being charged with three counts each of the possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
Bond on the additional charges was set at $30,000 per person.