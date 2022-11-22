BOONEVILLE – A man wanted for using a fake check to buy a car has been arrested and returned to Prentiss County.
Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said his office was contacted by Rankin County authorities and told they had arrested a suspect wanted in a July fraud case. Kemorian Kuenta Herring, 20, allegedly used a counterfeit cashier’s check to purchase a 2018 Dodge Challenger that had been advertised on Facebook Marketplace.
The victim reported the incident to Prentiss County deputies on July 18. The investigation showed the suspects in the case were operating out of the Jackson area. The Challenger in question was recovered by the Jackson Police Department, along with another Challenger that had been reported stolen out of Louisiana. The following day Jackson police discovered that both vehicles were stolen out of the department’s impound yard during the night. The Challenger was involved in at least three high speed pursuits in the Ridgeland/Jackson area over the span of three days, with the driver avoiding arrest each time.
Ridgeland police eventually arrested Herring and contacted Prentiss County. In addition to the capital city area crimes, Herring was charged with uttering a forgery and false pretense. He was returned to Prentiss County where he is being held on a $25,000 bond.
“The investigation continues in an effort to identify others involved in the case,” Tolar said. “Based on what we discovered during the investigation it has been determined that our incident is connected to a large number of other similar cases across the southeast United States, all involving counterfeit cashier's checks and high-dollar automobiles, primarily sports cars and utility vehicles.”
