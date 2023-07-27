BOONEVILLE – A man who had been running from the law for nearly two months was found Thursday morning hiding under a bed in his mother’s house in rural Prentiss County.
Law enforcement had been looking for Charles Evan Kennedy, 32, of Booneville, ever since he missed a June 9 appearance in Prentiss County Circuit Court. He is charged with felony fleeing for an incident in late November 2022.
Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said deputies had spotted Kennedy several times but attempts to arrest him were unsuccessful.
On July 6, Kennedy was spotted at a convenience store in the Burton community on Highway 30, east of Booneville near the Tishomingo County line. He drove away from deputies but lost control of the vehicle during the pursuit. After the crash, he ran into the woods and escaped.
His girlfriend, Jessica Mary Ann Borden, 36, of Booneville, was arrested after the pursuit and charged with hindering prosecution – rendering criminal assistance. She was later released on a $20,000 bond. Two weeks later, Borden was arrested again on the same charge. She was rebooked into the Prentiss County Jail July 19 and remains incarcerated, unable to make the new $25,000 bond.
Tolar said that since the manhunt began, Kennedy has racked up several new felony charges, including a second felony fleeing and aggravated domestic violence.
Authorities received information this week that Kennedy might be hiding at his mother’s County Road 3450 house near New Site. Prentiss County deputy sheriffs and members of the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at the residence before dawn July 27. Kennedy was found hiding under a bed and taken into custody. When Kennedy failed to show up in court in June, Circuit Court Judge Kelly Mims revoked his bond and ordered him held without bond when captured.
Kennedy’s mother was also arrested on Thursday following the raid. Jennifer Ann Kennedy, 55, was charged with hindering prosecution. She has not had her initial court appearance to set bond.
