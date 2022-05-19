Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar and Doug Rakestraw, Assistant Jail Administrator and deputy, take a magnolia tree to plant in the honor of fallen officer Michael Dale Hisaw on Thursday night during the Prentiss County Law Enforcement Memorial Service at the Prentiss County Sherriff's Department. Hisaw was shot and killed in the line of duty in 1999.
Circuit Court Judge Michael P. "Chip" Mills speaks during the Prentiss County Law Enforcement Memorial Service at the Prentiss County Sherriff's Department on Thursday night. The event pays special tribute to officer Michael Dale Hisaw, who was shot and killed in 1999.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Doug Rakestraw, chaplain, assistant jail administrator and deputy, sings "How Great Is Our God."
A small crowd attends a memorial service in honor fallen officer Michael Dale Hisaw on Thursday night at the Prentiss County Sheriff's Department in Booneville.
BOONEVILLE • The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office took time Thursday night to remember the officers around the nation who have died in the line of duty and laid a wreath at the department’s fallen officer memorial.
Circuit Court Judge Michael “Chip” Mills praised the nation's law enforcement officers, the men and women who work hard to maintain the rule of law.
“The thin blue line is described many ways,” Mills said. “Personally, I think it is the frontier between chaos and civility. It separates anarchy from freedom.”
As an attorney and now a judge, Mills said the rule of law was created to protect the rights of the community. In societies without the rule of law, life is not fair – there is anarchy.
Those who serve in law enforcement, he said, often sacrifice everything they have to keep those boundaries intact.
“As law enforcement officers, you are the first defenders of the law, a barrier to hold back chaos,” Mills said.
The service concluded with Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar and the family of Michael Hisaw laying a wreath at the department’s monument by the flagpole outside the jail.
Hisaw was a three-year deputy in 1999 when he responded to a residential burglary call and pulled over the suspect, whom he knew. As he approached the car window, Hisaw was shot three times and died.
“Law enforcement officers have an unselfish desire to serve. Michael Hisaw chose to be a barrier to evil,” Mills said. “Sometimes chaos and evil does raise its head. Without heroes like Michael Hisaw, the rule of law would not exist.”
For the last 22 years, Prentiss County has held its ceremony each May during National Police Week. In years past, they planted a magnolia tree outside the sheriff’s office each March in memory of Hisaw.
This year, the tree planting was done in conjunction with the law enforcement memorial.
“It is a special occasion to honor y’all in Michael’s memory,” Tolar said to the crowd of officers assembled at the Prentiss County Justice Center. “We always have those bad things that can happen to us in the back of our minds. This is our time to say our appreciation to all of you officers.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy established May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day. The week around that day is National Police Week. The Mississippi Chiefs of Police hosted their ninth annual fallen officer candlelight vigil at the State Capitol Mall in downtown Jackson Tuesday night.