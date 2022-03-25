From left, Prentiss County Sheriff's Office deputy Brandon Slack, reserve deputy Jason Cinicola and Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar stand behind drones and related equipment donated to the law enforcement office by Cinicoloa.
BOONEVILLE • The Prentiss County Sheriff's Office's drone program has quadrupled in size thanks to a donation from a defense contractor.
The special programs division of RPS Defense donated three drones, cameras, battery packs and other support equipment to the sheriff's department, last week. The equipment, which includes a forward looking infrared (FLIR) thermal imaging camera, is valued at around $30,000.
Sheriff Randy Tolar said the gift was a result of a long-standing relationship with RPS employee Jason Cinicola, who is also a Prentiss County reserve deputy.
"About 12 years ago, Cinicola helped get our drone program up and running, helping us establish the first official law enforcement drone program in the state of Mississippi," Tolar said. "Back then, the FAA required drone pilots to have a certificate of aviation, which was a long and costly process. Through Cinicola, were were able to get a COA and started off using his drone."
When deputy Brandon Slack joined the department, he took over the drone program and began soliciting donations from the businesses, industries, civic groups and individuals. That campaign resulted in the department purchasing it's own $7,000 drone.
"We use it all the time. I'd say at least once a week," Tolar said. "A couple of weeks ago, we used it to find a runaway."
While searching a wooded area, Slack sent up the drone and spotted a clearing and an abandoned house. When the drone got closer, the juvenile came out to see what it was and was seen by Slack.
"We use it looking for runaways and missing persons," Tolar said. "We have also done surveillance on areas prior to executing a search warrant and have used it during a search warrant to have a bird's eye view in case folks try to run away."
The thermal imaging camera will allow the department to search for people at night as well.
Because of the size of the donation and the amount of equipment involved, it will take some time for the department to figure out which cameras work best on which drone. There will also need to be some training and practicing before they are deployed in actual operations.
"We are very appreciative of the donation and excited," Tolar said. "The two smaller drones are actually larger than the one we have now. The other one is really large."
Cinicola still serves as a reserve deputy and drone pilot on a volunteer basis.