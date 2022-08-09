djr-2022-07-2-news-lee-bond-bnp2

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. enters the Lafayette County Courthouse for a hearing in Oxford, Miss. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Herrington has been charged with murder in the case of Jimmie “Jay” Lee.

 Bruce Newman I Daily Journal

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

OXFORD • Shortly before an Ole Miss student went missing on July 8, the man accused of killing him Googled, “How long does it take to strangle someone?”

Newsletters

william.moore@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus