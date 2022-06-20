TUPELO • Authorities had to reach out to the public to identify a cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run Friday evening in east Tupelo. Officials will release his name after the family has been notified.
The driver surrendered to Tupelo police later that night and is in the county jail facing felony charges.
Tupelo police responded the Briar Ridge Road at around 9 p.m. on June 17 and found a gravely injured adult male. Witnesses on the scene told police that a champagne Chevy Tahoe struck the man, who was either riding or pushing the bicycle. The SUV then fled the scene.
The victim was carried to the emergency room at the North Mississippi Medical Center, where he later died. The victim was not carrying any identification on him, so police and Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green released his physical description Monday around noon.
According to Green, the victim was a white male who appeared to be between 40 and 50 years old. He had reddish brown hair and sported a goatee. He stood between 5-foot-10-inches and 6 feet tall, and weighed approximately 160 to 180 pounds. He also had the name “Kathleen” tattooed on his right rib cage area.
Less than three hours later, Green announced that the cyclist had been identified.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More than an hour after the collision, the suspected driver, Timothy J. Best, 58, of the Brewer community, turned himself in to Tupelo police officers at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, according to Tupelo police spokesman Major Chuck McDougald.
During his initial court appearance on Saturday, Best was formally charged with with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death. If convicted of that charge under state law, Best could face between five and 20 years in prison and/or a $1,000 to $10,000 fine.
When the case is presented to the grand jury, they could choose to upgrade the charge. If they decide Best’s actions were “eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved heart,” they could indict him for second degree murder, which carries a penalty of 20 to 40 years in prison if convicted.
Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set bond at $100,000. Best remained in the Lee County Adult Jail on Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the victim’s identity is asked to called the coroner’s office at 662-819-9120 or Tupelo police at 662-841-6491.