TUPELO • Former FBI agent John Quaka took the oath of office Monday afternoon, formally becoming Tupelo Police Chief.
After spending the last quarter-century with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Quaka said he felt destined to take the helm of the 100-officer department.
"In my youth, I dreamed of being a special agent with the FBI; as an adult, I dreamed of being a chief of police," Quaka told the crowd at his investiture ceremony at the Tupelo Police Department. "This is a great community. It is amazing. It is where we work, where we worship, where we raise our kids."
Although he wasn't officially the chief until Monday afternoon, Quaka has already been at work familiarizing himself with the department. He has been dropping by the department in recent weeks and meeting people while they went about their normal routines.
Monday morning, he met with the department's supervisors to start the formal process of getting to know people and their duties within the department. With that basic knowledge, he will begin his first task as chief: assessing the department to see what's working and what isn't.
"I might tweak a few things," Quaka said. "With my federal background, one thing I want to see is the department brought up to federal standards."
He did not have a timeframe for completing his assessment but said he plans to continue teaching a course in Constitutional law at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy.
"I think it is important to stay involved and connected with the cadets," Quaka said.
The Oxford FBI office where he worked for the last 26 years is considered a small office by FBI standards. Instead of focusing on any one type of crime, he was forced to do a little bit of everything.
Quaka said this range of duties allowed him to lean on others and develop professional relationships with specialists across the county. He said those connections will be invaluable in his new role.
"All of the relationships I built with the FBI, I am bringing with me," Quaka said. "Tupelo will benefit from that."
Even though he was a FBI agent for 26 years and is now the Tupelo's top cop, Quaka isn't a certified officer in the eyes of the state of Mississippi. According to state law, anyone who comes from the federal level, from out of state or lets their certification lapse has to complete a 200-hour refresher course before becoming a certified police officer.
"Thankfully, a class began at the academy (Monday morning), so I will be able to get some of the hours there," Quaka said. "It's very time consuming, but I have a year to complete it."
Quaka's lack of certification won't affect his ability to lead the department as an administrator. But he will not be able to personally arrest anyone until he is certified.
Quaka sees a lot of challenges facing him as chief, but he feels he is up to the task.
"I am not one to shy away from challenges," Quaka said. "Challenges lead to opportunities."
The city's new police chief said he knows he's going to make some mistakes along the way, but said he will always rectify those mistakes when possible and be the best police chief he can.
"I promise you I am going to be honest, professional, truthful and fair," he said.
Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan said when he decided to run for mayor, he knew, if he won, he would be tasked with the responsibility of picking a new chief. He put together a committee to wade through the 26 applications.
"In the end, one person stood above the rest," Jordan said. "Of all the people I reached out to, in his 26 years in law enforcement, I never heard one negative comment about him."
While four of the last six Tupelo Police Chiefs served less than six years, the post is usually a long-term commitment. Quaka is Tupelo's 12th chief in the last 100 years. In that span, four people held the job for 16 years. Three of those were chief at least 21 years.