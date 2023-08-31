TUPELO – An irate, profanity-filled call to a city code enforcement employee proved costly to a Tupelo man, ending with the revocation of his bond and a stay in jail until his trial date.
Michael Robert Cox, 36, was free on bond, indicted last fall on two counts of sexual battery of a minor and one felony count of trying to get the 16-year-old female to take nude pictures. When a city code worker said the grass in Cox’s Arlington Drive yard was too tall and needed to be cut for the third time in less than two months, Cox became irate.
Cox left an angry voicemail on the worker’s phone, threatening to take legal action for harassment. But he went one step further. At the end of the message he said, “Stay the (expletive) off my property or I'll shoot your (expletive) a-- next time.”
That led to Cox being arrested Aug. 21 and charged with retaliation against a public servant, a Class 2 felony that carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
Because he was out on bond when he allegedly committed another felony, the district attorney’s office filed a motion to revoke the bond on the three sexual charges. State law says if a person is free on bond and commits another felony, the court “shall” revoke the original bond.
During a hearing Thursday afternoon before Circuit Judge John White, Assistant District Attorney Megan French presented the investigative report by a Tupelo police detective as well as copies of the three voicemails Cox left the city employee.
“The defendant allegedly had an overgrown lawn, and a city official staked it, saying it needed to be mowed,” French said. “That irritated the defendant, leading to the threatening call. He later called city hall and was apologetic.”
Defense attorney Will Bristow said the comment on the phone was a conditional threat and since the code worker never returned to the defendant’s yard, the threat was never carried out. He compared it to nearly daily fights and threats he had with his brother growing up.
“We ask the court not to find probable cause that a felony occurred,” Bristow said. “We do and say things we don’t mean. He had no intent to follow through on any threat. His apology shows that.”
Judge White said the fact the comments were made to city official over official city business left him with no choice.
“The documents are sufficient to show probable cause that a crime did occur,” Judge White said. “The law is clear. I have no choice but to revoke your bond.”
He ordered Cox returned to the Lee County Adult Jail to await the disposition of his cases.
Cox is accused of trying to persuade the juvenile victim to take nude pictures of herself in September 2021. He allegedly had inappropriate sexual relations with the girl in late October 2021. A Lee County Grand Jury handed down the three-count indictment about a year later in September 2022. He was arrested and released on a $75,000 bond.
According to court documents, the city code worker “staked” Cox’s yard on July 18 and again on July 22, prompting Cox’s first voicemail threatening legal action. But it was the Aug. 16 staking that prompted the call that got him in trouble.
Cox was out of town when police called and informed him that there was a warrant for his arrest. He later called City Hall to apologize for his inflammatory comments and turned himself in at Tupelo Municipal Court the following Monday.
