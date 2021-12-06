His attorneys delivers the letter to District Attorney John Weddle two days after the Nov. 17 execution.
During a Monday afternoon press conference, Weddle said the letter included a confession and detailed information about where her body could be found.
Experts in archeology and anthropology from Mississippi State University have been brought in to assist in the search.
Felecia Cox went missing in July 2007. According to reports at the time, David Cox was the last person to see her alive. Her car was found abandoned with her purse and medication inside. Family said she kept her medicine with her at all times.
Three years after Felecia Cox went missing, David Cox shot his way into the Sherman residence where his estranged wife Kim Cox was staying with her daughter and their two sons. He shot Kim Cox and sexually assaulted his step-daughter in front of the dying woman during a seven-hour standoff with police.
He pleaded guilty to capital murder and seven other felonies in 2012 and was sentenced to death. In 2018, he began asking the courts to let him waive all appeals and proceed with his execution.
In April, Circuit Court Judge Kent Smith declared Cox competent and allowed him to waive his appeals. The Mississippi Supreme Court affirmed that decision and set the Nov. 17 execution date.
It is believed that David Cox refused to discuss Felecia Cox or the whereabouts of her body in his final days to prevent the execution from being delayed. If he would have come forward with information, the courts could have stayed the execution while authorities searched for the body.