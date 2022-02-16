HOLLY SPRINGS • Two former employees of a Marshall County volunteer fire department will have to repay the money they stole and serve probation.
Mark Hanna and Linda Mannon pleaded guilty to embezzlement in Marshall County Circuit Court on Friday. Judge Kent Smith accepted the recommended sentence from District Attorney Ben Creekmore’s office.
The crime was uncovered after complaints led to an investigation by State Auditor Shad White's office. The embezzlement lasted from October 2015 to February 2019.
“Unfortunately, this is one of several cases my team has cracked involving funds that should have been spent on fire department services,” White said in a statement. “Putting a stop to this kind of theft is important because those dollars should be spent on more fire protection for the firefighters and citizens.”
Hanna and Mannon were arrested in October 2021 after being indicted for embezzling more than $35,000 from the Red Banks Volunteer Fire Department. Hanna was the former Fire Chief and Mannon worked as a secretary for the fire department. The pair embezzled both equipment and money from the volunteer fire department.
Hanna is accused of using fire department funds to purchase farm and lawn equipment for his own personal use. He also allegedly used public money to make a payment on his house. Hanna was issued a demand letter for $3,459.15 at the time of his arrest.
Mannon allegedly issued herself over 100 different RBVFD checks – totaling over $30,000 – while she was working as a secretary for the fire department. A $47,229.12 demand letter was presented to her upon arrest.
Both were facing up to 20 years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines plus restitution.
Mannon was given a 20-year suspended sentence, will have to pay restitution and serve a total of 10 years of probation, according to attorney Tony Farese, who represented both. Hanna was given a 10-year suspended sentence and will have to serve five years probation and pay restitution.
If they fail to repay the money or violate the terms of probation, they could be forced to serve out the suspended sentence.
Both felony convictions are considered public integrity violations and cannot be expunged. In addition, neither Mannon nor Hanna will be allowed to handle public money again.