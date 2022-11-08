TUPELO – Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka continues to restructure the department to provide more leadership positions and chances for advancement.
The former Federal Bureau of Investigation agent has been working to improve the department since he was hired in January. One of the first things he wanted to do was to introduce the potential for promotion. Under the previous administration, there were only two captains over patrol, which makes up about half of the department.
So he created two new patrol captain positions to have one on each of the four 12-hour shifts.
“It will also allow us to have more accountability,” Quaka said. “Before, the patrol captains worked Monday through Friday, 8 to 5; even though we run patrol 24-7. Now, if I have a question, I can call anytime, day or night, and get a shift captain on the phone.”
In addition to the new patrol captains, Quaka also created captain slots for compliance and technology, as well as administration, investigations, support and special operations. He is still in the process of naming a new captain to oversee the narcotics unit.
“I want to firm up the mid-level management, captains and lieutenants,” Quaka said. “The goal is to eventually have a captain, lieutenant and sergeant on each shift. Those are the boots on the ground doing the work and interacting with the community.”
The simple act of creating new captains positions has also had a ripple effect. The newly named captains left lieutenant positions vacant. When officers apply for the new lieutenant positions, that will leave openings for additional sergeants.
“When you create a chance for advancement, there is a great improvement in morale. It shows you trust them. I’m not a micromanager. We expect you to do your job, but we give a lot of leeway. The pay raise helps with morale as well.
“It has a great trickle down effect.”
The veteran law officer said the restructuring process has taken a lot longer than he initially thought it would. But it has been a good process and the department is benefiting by “getting really good people in position.”
