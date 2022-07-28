RIPLEY • Mark Hall, 49, of Ripley, was released from the Tippah County Detention Center on Thursday morning at 11:23 a.m. after posting bail set at $45,000.
Hall was arrested on July 26 and charged with nine counts of simple assault – attempt by physical menace to create fear. The charges came after a video emerged Monday of Hall videoing himself driving his truck at a speed between 35-40 miles per hour towards a group of nine Black teens riding bicycles down Cooper Street.
In the video, Hall says “50 points,” as he approaches the group of teens. After the kids scatter to the sides of the road to avoid being struck, Hall laughs before using a racial slur near the video’s end.
One teen said his bike was clipped by Hall’s truck in passing, which if proven true, could upgrade that misdemeanor charge to a felony.
The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon but charges were not pressed by the underage victims or their parents until Tuesday morning, when a large number of residents gathered outside the Ripley Police Department to demand justice.
“Honestly, I’m not going to be quiet about it,” parent Willie Hill said standing outside the police station on Tuesday. “This is not going to be something swept under the rug. I’m going to be the loudest person in this county if I got to stand by myself. But enough is enough.”
The enhanced criminal charge also carries a larger bond amount. A normal simple assault charge would mean a $1,000 bail for each charge, but the hate crime enhancement lifts each charge to $5,000 apiece and also adds time to a potential sentence.
Currently, Hall is not being charged with a federal hate crime, but an investigation is still ongoing and charges could be added later on according to local officials.
