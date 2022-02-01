HOLLY SPRINGS • Multiple Historic Black Colleges and Universities throughout the United States, including five in Mississippi, received bomb threats on Tuesday, the first day of Black History Month.
Rust College, the only HBCU located within Northeast Mississippi, was among the schools to receive a threat. Tiffani Perry, Chief of Staff at Rust College, said the school received a phone call between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday in which the caller stated they had placed bombs around the perimeter of the campus.
The caller also used racist language before hanging up.
The Holly Springs Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff's and Fire Department, Desoto County Sheriff's Department and FBI responded and issued a shelter-in-place for the entire campus community. Bomb detection canines were called in to sweep the entire campus and to ensure the Bearcat Community was not in any imminent danger.
Law enforcement issued an all clear and that the campus was safe and secure as of 10 a.m.
Rust College planned to continue with virtual classes and postponing all scheduled campus activities, with plans to resume normal campus operations on Wednesday Feb. 2.
School officials say there will be an increased law enforcement presence on campus throughout the week and increased security measures are in place as students, faculty, and staff enter and exit the campus.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
No visitors will be allowed on campus at this time.
“We encourage the entire Bearcat Community to remain vigilant throughout the day and to report any suspicious activity immediately,” Rust College President Ivy R. Taylor said in the school’s release. “As always, Rust College will persevere and stand strong in the face of adversity.”
At least 13 HBCUs received threats on Tuesday, according to reporting by CNN. One college, Howard University in Washington, D.C., received a threat on Monday.
Mississippi HBCUs to receive threats included Jackson State University, Alcorn State University, Mississippi Valley State University, Tougaloo College and Rust College.
According to reporting from multiple news outlets, it is unclear if these threats are connected.
Daily Journal's Danny McArthur contributed to this report.