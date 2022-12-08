SALTILLO – Veteran law enforcement officer Rusty Haynes will take over as Saltillo’s Police Chief in January.
Haynes, 57, has more than three decades experience in law enforcement. The bulk of his career, about 30 years, was spent at the Tupelo Police Department where he rose to the rank of captain and oversaw the patrol division, detectives, SWAT and Street Crimes unit.
“With his experience, I don’t see anything that will come before him in Saltillo that he hasn’t already seen before,” said Mayor Copey Grantham. “He comes very highly recommended. He is a stand-up guy.”
Alderman Scottie Clark said all of the current Saltillo officers to whom he has spoken hold Haynes “in high regard.”
The board of aldermen approved Haynes unanimously. He will officially take over Jan. 1, 2023, with a starting salary of $54,601 per year.
After retiring from TPD, Haynes got cabin fever and went to work for the U.S. Marshals Service doing security in the federal courts.
“What made me want to get back into policing was doing courthouse security,” Haynes said. “It made me realize I missed being out on the street.”
He started working for the Saltillo Police Department on a part-time basis in 2021. He applied for the top job at Tupelo last fall and was one of three called back for a second interview. Haynes graduated from the University of Mississippi with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice.
Haynes will replace Daniel McKinney, who announced earlier this year that he would be retiring at the end of the year after 18 months on the job. McKinney also came to Saltillo from TPD. The city will host a reception for McKinney Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.
