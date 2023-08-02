SALTILLO – Saltillo has secured a federal grant that will fund an 80 kilowatt generator to power the city hall as an emergency operations center.
Saltillo city manager Brian Grissom said he applied for the grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency more than three years ago and had essentially forgotten about it. When FEMA reopened the portal, Lee County Emergency Management grant writer Sonia Ruth resubmitted the paperwork and the city was approved for nearly $55,000 in grant money.
The only problem, the quotes are more than a year old.
“I will have to get new quotes not only for the generator but for the fence to go around it as well,” Grissom said. “I’m hoping there is not that much difference, but things have gone up in price over the last year.”
The grant will pay for 90% of the project. The city will only have to pay about $5,500 to get a generator capable of powering the city administration offices as well as the police and fire departments.
“In case of a natural disaster or if the power goes out for a long period, we would be able to use city hall as an emergency operations center,” Grissom said. “In case of a large tornado or some other disaster, we have space in the community room for FEMA or MEMA to set up and start taking and processing applications from residents.”
For lengthy outages in the dead of winter or heat of summer, the community room could also be set up as either a warming or cooling station, depending on the season.
“One year in a flooding event, the community room was set up with cots as a place for people to stay,” Grissom said.
The generator will be placed behind city hall near the municipal storm shelter. It will operate on natural gas so that city workers won't have to worry about keeping a 10,000-gallon gasoline reservoir filled.
“We went with natural gas to make it easier, but we will still have to go out periodically and cycle the generator to make sure it is operating properly,” Grissom said.
Officials hope to have the generator installed and operational within the next few months.
