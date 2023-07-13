SALTILLO – Saltillo’s first standalone fire station will be named in honor of Delbert Hosemann, who as Lt. Governor helped secure $1 million from the state legislature for construction.
Saltillo Mayor Copey Grantham made the announcement Thursday as city, county, regional and state officials gathered to formally break ground on the two-story, 4,000-square-foot, $1.6 million facility.
“I thought you had to be dead to get something named after you,” Hosemann said jokingly. “I can’t wait to call my wife. With a name like ‘Hose-Man,’ I am a natural supporter of firemen.”
Grantham said the project was an example of what happens when city, county and state officials work together. The state ponied up $1 million. The county donated a 1.25-acre parcel of land. The city will pay the remainder.
“This will enhance the quality of life for our first responders,” Grantham said. “They will live and sleep there. They will eat breakfast, lunch and dinner there. When they clock in, it’s for a 24-hour shift. They deserve a facility designed and built for them.”
The Saltillo Fire Department is currently part of the Saltillo municipal complex housed in 58,000-square-foot former furniture factory that is more than 50 years old. Grantham said construction of the new station will begin in the summer of 2024.
The current downtown location is not ideal for the fire department. It takes precious time for the fire engines to navigate the small streets to respond to calls. The new location is more centralized, near the industrial park and the intersections of highways 45 and 145. It should cut response times.
Lee County Supervisor Mike Smith said Grantham approached him roughly eight months ago about donating some land on the north end of the Turner Industrial Park. Thinking 1 acre was too small, the board of supervisors threw in another quarter-acre to allow for parking, he said.
The Lee County delegation of Representative Jerry Turner and Senator Chad McMahan said the effort to secure legislative funding took two years.
“We don’t look at this as spending money,” Turner said. “This is an investment in the state.”
Hosemann, who was a special guest at the ground-breaking, agreed with Turner, saying for every dollar invested in Northeast Mississippi, the state gets back about $5 in people moving to the area and new jobs. And the Lt. Governor pledged to continue supporting smaller towns.
“Mississippi culture is in small cities. As those towns prosper and grow, so does Mississippi,” Hosemann said. “We are running the Mississippi government like a business, cutting the budget, paying off the debt. That means we can give teacher pay raises and do things like this — things that improve the quality of life.”
The fire station project is still in the early stages, and aldermen have finalized a design. That could give Saltillo more time to secure additional funding from the federal government, further cutting the cost to Saltillo taxpayers.
The mayor plans to travel to Washington, D.C. later this year to ask Sen. Roger Wicker for another $500,000 in federal funding. If the money is unavailable for the building, Grantham plans to ask for the money to be put toward a ladder truck.
When the state fire ratings bureau visited in February, they said the department had exceeded its capacity and needed ladder truck, which will not fit in the current station.
