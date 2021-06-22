SALTILLO - The Saltillo Board of Aldermen hired Daniel McKinney as the city's new police chief and Jeff Brown as assistant chief Monday night.
The move came just more than a month after the previous chief resigned and the assistant chief retired.
McKinney brings more than two decades of law enforcement experience. He joined the Tupelo Police Department in 1998 and worked his way up to the rank of sergeant, overseeing the Special Operations Group and the K-9 unit. He stepped away from TPD last November to pursue other options.
When Saltillo Police Chief Grant Bailey resigned in mid-May and the job opened up, McKinney knew the time was right and applied.
"I have lived in and around Saltillo for many years," McKinney said. "I thought it would be a good opportunity to help Saltillo as it moves forward."
McKinney feels wearing many hats over his 22-year tenure at TPD will serve him well as Saltillo's chief. He has been a patrol officer and a member of the SWAT team. He has worked as a detective and been an instructor at the police academy. In his supervisory roles, he also has experience dealing with city budgets.
"I have assisted with the budgeting process, but the new job will definitely be a learning curve for me. But we'll adapt," McKinney said.
McKinney will be assisted in leading the roughly 20-man department by Brown, who currently works for the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
"I have known him for a little while since he got to the area," McKinney. "He's got extensive military experience. He is very motivated and organized, which will be really beneficial to running the department."
Outgoing Saltillo Mayor Rex Smith said Brown has also worked for civilian security in the Middle East as well as the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia.
The departure of the former chief and assistant came as the city was in transition. A new mayor and two new aldermen were elected in the April primaries. Instead of using the traditional three-person hiring committee that would include the outgoing mayor and one outgoing alderman, the city decided to be more inclusive,
"We went ahead and called in the two aldermen-elect and did it as a full board," Smith said. "We all came together in agreement and settled to make offers to both of them.
"When the new board is sworn in, they will have to approve all of the employees anyway. This was a way to get the new people in on the front end of the decision."
About a dozen people sent in applications for the police department openings. Over a roughly two week period, the board whittled the candidates down to to people that they called back for follow-up interviews. Smith said the board liked both and decided to offer them both a job.
After serving as mayor for 8 years, Smith's last day on the job will be June 30. He was glad that things worked out to make these last two hires before he left.
"It just worked out that way. We never would have rushed the process," Smith said. "I am glad I was able to be a part of it before I went out."