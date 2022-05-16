SALTILLO • The Saltillo Police Department arrested a Lee County man and seized cash, weapons and a large cache of assorted drugs.
Saltillo police and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant May 11 at a residence in the Ole South Plantation subdivision on the west side of town. As a result of the raid, authorities seized $12,613 in cash, six long guns, more than 3 pounds of marijuana, more than 50 marijuana vapes, around 250 hydrocodone pills, around 150 codeine pills, up to 100 Lortabs, and around 100 Adderall pills.
Timothy Jaye Kendrick, 52, was charged with possession of a Schedule I drug and felony trafficking of a Schedule II drug. The investigation is on-going and more arrests and charges are possible.
Saltillo Police Chief Daniel McKinney aid a month-long investigation gathered enough probable to secure the search warrant.
“This is the result of local agencies working together to solve problems in the entire area and not just one city or county,” McKinney said. “I am So thankful that the Saltillo Police Department became part of the North Mississippi Narcotic Unit several months ago.”
During Kendrick’s initial appearance, Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins set his bond at $150,000. Kendrick has since been released from the Lee County Jail.