Saltillo man killed in crash early Saturday morning By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 25, 2021 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUPELO • A one-car crash early Saturday morning claimed the life of a Saltillo man. Get breaking news alerts from the Daily Journal app Deputies responded to County Road 821 east of Saltillo around 12:30 a.m. Oct. 23 for a wreck. The driver had lost control of the vehicle, which then flipped and ejected the driver.The driver was carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment but later died from his injuries.Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said Christopher Murrell, 35, of Saltillo, was pronounced dead at 5:19 a.m. from multiple trauma. william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News 'I was frustrated': Cancer patient on Florida surgeon general refusing to wear mask Brnovich requests restraining order against Biden vaccine mandate Speaker Pelosi noncommittal about running again Teacher reads to students online day after brain surgery Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists