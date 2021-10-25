Lee SO new logo

TUPELO • A one-car crash early Saturday morning claimed the life of a Saltillo man.

Deputies responded to County Road 821 east of Saltillo around 12:30 a.m. Oct. 23 for a wreck. The driver had lost control of the vehicle, which then flipped and ejected the driver.

The driver was carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment but later died from his injuries.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said Christopher Murrell, 35, of Saltillo, was pronounced dead at 5:19 a.m. from multiple trauma.



