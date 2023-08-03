TUPELO – A Saltillo medical marijuana dispenser has been arrested after a raid reportedly uncovered more than 275 pounds of illegal edibles and 2 pounds of illegal marijuana.
Mark Anthony Cash, 52, of Birmingham Ridge Road, Saltillo, was arrested July 28 and charged with three counts of the sale of a Schedule I drug and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Following his initial appearance before Lee County Justice Court Judge Marilyn Reed, he was released on a $25,000 bond.
While the state law allows for the sale of medical marijuana and edibles containing its active ingredient, THC, there are strict rules governing the process of putting those products on store shelves.
“Everything that is sold in the state has to be grown and processed in the state by a registered processor,” said Alcohol Beverage Control investigator John Bingham. “(Cash) purchased these items from out of state and was selling them.”
The state medical marijuana law names ABC as the agency in charge of regulating dispensaries and processing facilities.
State and local law enforcement executed a knock and announce search warrant for The Green Guys Medical Cannabis Dispensary at 2546 Highway 145, Saltillo, on Friday, July 2, at 10:15 a.m. Cash is the documented owner of the dispensary.
Police say the search uncovered 22,000 edible gummies, weighing 277.5 pounds, about 2 pounds of leaf marijuana, and assorted other edibles. None of the items were purchased through the state medical cannabis program.
“That led to a search warrant being issued for his home address, where we seized numerous firearms cash and illegal drugs,” said Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson. “As a result of firearms being found his charges may be enhanced.”
The seized items will be sent to state crime lab to determine the exact concentration of THC. Because this is a new program, law enforcement is still in the learning curve on the laws and regulations.
“It is very difficult to monitor this, but I can tell you this is what we feared this legal substance somehow or someway being dispensed into the community in an illegal manner,” Johnson said.
Saltillo Police Chief Rusty Haynes said without the assistance of ABC, the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, a small agency like his could not make an arrest like this.
“I also hope this will serve as a cautionary tale to all the other dispensaries out there that if you operate in an extra-legal manner, there are people watching and it won’t be a matter of if it happens it will be a matter of when it happens,” Haynes said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.